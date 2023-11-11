Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $217,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,405.47 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,359.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

