Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.09.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,226 shares of company stock worth $12,067,164. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 121,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

