Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3,678.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.7 %

MAR opened at $197.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

