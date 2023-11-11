Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Reduced by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $200.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

