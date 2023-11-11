MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,146 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,001,411 shares in the company, valued at $44,171,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $344.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

