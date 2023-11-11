Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Price Up 8.6% After Dividend Announcement

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 178,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 396,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -4.70%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $668.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mativ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

