McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

