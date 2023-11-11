Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,600 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the October 15th total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBGAF stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.49 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

