Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTH. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

