MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of MetLife worth $40,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

Get Our Latest Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.