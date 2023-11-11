Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.00

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.93), with a volume of 81133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.00).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MBH

Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance

Michelmersh Brick Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £73.54 million, a P/E ratio of 785.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.