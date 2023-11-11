Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $6,311,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

