Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $54.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.28.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
