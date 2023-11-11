Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $54.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Milestone Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

