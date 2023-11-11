Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

