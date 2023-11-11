Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,635 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Fair Isaac worth $21,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $9,791,938. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO opened at $996.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $893.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $834.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $568.38 and a 1-year high of $1,002.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.40.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

