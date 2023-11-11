Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 81,992 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,992 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $28,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $1,080,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,590,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 447,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

