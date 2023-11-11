Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $24,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $258.36 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.71 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.48.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

