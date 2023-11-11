Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,371 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $22,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 69,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Vipshop by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 144,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 30.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIPS. HSBC lifted their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

