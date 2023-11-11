Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,713 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $27,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 198.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after buying an additional 2,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $138,383,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 23,444.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 893,225 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 291.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 775,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

