Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $24.12 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $24,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.29.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $195.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.