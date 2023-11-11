Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $24.31 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Snap-on worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $270.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $220.21 and a 1 year high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

