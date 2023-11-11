Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,637 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $27,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after buying an additional 930,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,040 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

