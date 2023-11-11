Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $25,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.