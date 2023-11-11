Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $27,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

