Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 85,622 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,622 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.44% of Brixmor Property Group worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

