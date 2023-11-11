Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Pool worth $23,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $39,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $330.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

