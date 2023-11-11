Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,335 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $92.04 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

