Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,730 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,686,000 after purchasing an additional 649,639 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

