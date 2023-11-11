Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 24,726 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

HIG opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.66.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

