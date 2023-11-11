Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 714 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $23,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $239.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

