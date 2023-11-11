Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 88,677 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,677 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $22,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 48,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

NYSE DB opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

