Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

