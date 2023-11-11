Mizuho Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $14.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HOOD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of HOOD opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,016.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,233. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after buying an additional 13,028,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,089,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.