Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MODN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $823.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,867.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,934.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,867.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,851 shares of company stock valued at $722,491 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Model N by 12.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

