Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

