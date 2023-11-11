Morgan Stanley Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $95.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.70.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,089.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

