Morgan Stanley Trims Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price to $38.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $696.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

