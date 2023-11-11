MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $97.48 and last traded at $97.65. Approximately 8,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 16,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.74.

A number of research firms have commented on MTUAY. BNP Paribas upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.45.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

