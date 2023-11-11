Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) PT Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of MYGN opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

