Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the October 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nanobiotix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nanobiotix stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 959,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. Nanobiotix comprises 3.1% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Johnson & Johnson owned 2.65% of Nanobiotix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

Shares of NBTX opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. Nanobiotix has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

