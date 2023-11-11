National Bankshares Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$62.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.29.

Trisura Group Trading Down 4.1 %

TSU opened at C$31.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 92.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$47.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.49.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$664.42 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.625974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

