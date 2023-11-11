National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.115-2.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut National Vision from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. National Vision has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Vision by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

