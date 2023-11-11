NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut NatWest Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $363.33.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

Shares of NWG stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.