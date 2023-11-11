Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $6.26 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $96,829.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 777,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $96,829.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 777,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $487,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,614,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,390,493.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 927,913 shares of company stock worth $7,649,401. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

