Needham & Company LLC Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $85.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.94.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.