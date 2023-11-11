Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REAL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of REAL opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.70. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO John E. Koryl purchased 43,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,477.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,793,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,477.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $104,020.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,064,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Koryl purchased 43,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,793,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,477.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RealReal by 436.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RealReal by 550.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

