Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 4.4 %

NBIX stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

