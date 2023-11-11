NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.