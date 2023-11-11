Nexum Price Tops $0.0510 on Major Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $14,624.66 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

