Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €1.57-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOMD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,424,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,770,000 after purchasing an additional 213,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

